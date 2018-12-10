Clear

Free Library Launches

Parents and students are allowed to come in and take books donated by the public

Posted: Mon Dec 10 17:16:42 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 17:16:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Free Library Launches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

curling up on a cold winter night with a good book... that's what one north iowa school is encouraging families to do. roosevelt elementary in mason city recently launched a free library as part of their roosevelt reads program. parents and students are allowed to come in and take books donated by the public. from action to mystery... there is literature for all ages. principal dan arjes (arrájis) says the idea is to boost students' reading comprehension skills.xxx "the more that they read, the better that they're going to be at it, the better they are at reading, the better they're going to do in school at every level. we really want to just have everybody make a commitment to that and 'roosevelt reads' says it all, everybody reads." the school is still accepting donations. if interested á you are asked to contact the roosevelt elementary
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Balloon Brigade looks to spread holiday cheer

Image

Program looks to train construction workers

Image

BBB issues warning about gift cards

Image

Program looks to feed students over holiday break

Image

Costs from Presidential Visit might not be reimbursed

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events