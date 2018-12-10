Speech to Text for Free Library Launches

curling up on a cold winter night with a good book... that's what one north iowa school is encouraging families to do. roosevelt elementary in mason city recently launched a free library as part of their roosevelt reads program. parents and students are allowed to come in and take books donated by the public. from action to mystery... there is literature for all ages. principal dan arjes (arrájis) says the idea is to boost students' reading comprehension skills.xxx "the more that they read, the better that they're going to be at it, the better they are at reading, the better they're going to do in school at every level. we really want to just have everybody make a commitment to that and 'roosevelt reads' says it all, everybody reads." the school is still accepting donations. if interested á you are asked to contact the roosevelt elementary