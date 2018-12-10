Speech to Text for Communities feeling firefighter shortage

need./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first tonight... two families are without homes after a pair of weekend blazes. one fire in austin resulted in 50á thousand dollars in damages and the other in albert lea caused destruction to the tune of six figures. in smaller communities including austin and albert lea... departments rely on neighboring cities to assist. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now with what firefighters are saying about the growing need for help.xxx take a look behind me... these are photos from the fire in albert lea that left a family without a home. it happened saturday night and fire fighters were able to put out the flames. but as you mentioned... they'd sure like some reá enforcements. xxx first thought was that i hope everyone was alright. richard herfindahl. lives just down the street from the weekend fire that consumed a neighbor's home. i can see the fire trucks and the smoke coming out of the house and i tried to get down my street but they had it blocked off so i had to park a block over and walk back. herfindahl shows me the aftermath of the scene. all that's left is caution tape and a charred shell. firefighters are still piecing together what happened. it was just a residential fire. nobody was home at the time no injuries, luckily because no one was home. it was reported by a passer by fire crews were on scene for about seven hours. hours albert lea fire department tried to contain the fire. they called to glenville to assist in dousing the stubborn inferno. albert lea fire chief jeff laskowske. it's always nice to have extra hands. you know, it always comes down to cost a little with that. the city is feeling the nationwide shortage of volunteer fire fighters. albert lea is a combination department where they have full time staff and volunteers. although the department is fully staffed now... the chief says applications aren't coming in as they used to. everybody around the country is struggling from career firefighters to paid on call. we just aren't getting the number anymore of the people that are looking for the career field and that opportunity. i feel they're a albert lea fire chief jeff law tells me the department is still investigating the cause of the fire. he tells me it may have started in the basement because there is significant fire damage in there./// thank you jeremiah. you can head to káiámátádotá com to find out how you can volunteer.///