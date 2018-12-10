Clear

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Fog returns for tonight

Posted: Mon Dec 10 16:25:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 16:25:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

at frosty trees in quarry hill park in rochester from kimt drone 3./// the fog this morning has left us with a dazzling display of hoar frost on the trees. the fog has finally burned off leading to some afternoon sunshine. patchy freezing fog will be possible once more for tonight which may reduce visibility into tuesday morning and make untreated roads and sidewalks slippery so use caution driving. that fog will once again burn off on tuesday morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds. highs will be in the upper 20's. tuesday night into wednesday we will have a very slight chance of a wintry mix and freezing drizzle for southern minnesota, which may cause some slick travel for wednesday morning's commute. otherwise, expect clouds for thursday with sunshine for most of friday and saturday. our next batch of flakes arrive on saturday night and sunday. highs will remain in near the lower 30's (after tuesday) into next weekend. tonight: patchy freezing fog/mostly clear. lows: low to mid teens. winds: west southwest at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday: patchy am fog/increasing pm clouds. highs: upper 20s. winds: light. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/slight chance for a wintry mix/freezing drizzle lows: upper teens. don't look now, but we have just 15 days left until christmas.
Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

