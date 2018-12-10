Speech to Text for Balloon Brigade looks to spread holiday cheer

meant to be celebrated. but for families with kids in the hospital... it can be tough to do so. today - an effort is underway to brighten the spirits of pediatric patients. it's the third year of the holiday balloon brigade... kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from our rochester studio to tell us how this year is the biggest yet...calyn?xxx balloon brigade-bmintro-2 amy - hundreds of balloons flooded the mayo clinic children's center today. and that's only some of the 3- thousand balloons that will be given to pediatric patients over the next two weeks. today i saw how something so small makes a big difference.xxx balloon brigade-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:holiday balloon brigade rochester, mn nat: we hope this small gesture will help spread cheer this holiday season... here they come... 700 balloons come piling into the mayo clinic children's center. it's a part of hy-vee's balloon brigade... where in the next two weeks - they'll give away 3- thousand balloons to pediatric patients across the city. balloon brigade-pkg-4 we want our patients and families to feel special and not forgot what their normal life is outside of the clinic and outside of the hospital. balloon brigade-pkg-5 it's a visit from santa they otherwise might not get... because many of these children will spend the holiday here... fighting for their lives with appointments and treatments. 9-year-old gabriel is battling leukemia. a little boy who taught his mom to always look for the joy. balloon brigade-pkg-3 the holidays can be hard. this whole endeavor is hard so be able to come and have self less people that are willing to donate and give to the kids and give them a little bit more, it's just really a lasting impression for the rest of us... balloon brigade-pkg-6 reminding us all that something as simple as a balloon can mean so much in a kid's life... i am hoping for a healthy christmas, yes we need a little bit of healthiness in our life right? / balloon brigade-bmtag-2 if you'd like to donate to this cause - you have the rest of this week to go into any of the rochester hy- vee locations and buy a balloon. reporting in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. we're told balloons will also be given to kids at the ronald mcdonald house and hope lodge. / when