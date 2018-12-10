Speech to Text for Program looks to train construction workers

minnesota is known for its two seasons... construction and winter. and during the construction off-season... there is a push to fill the growing need for more skilled workers. need for construction workers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:construction fields needs workers austin, mn we spoke to mike postma who works at workforce development in recruiting employees for different hands-on career fields. he tells k-i-m-t that recently - he's working harder to find people to fill construction jobs... because many students are chosing a four-year college over trade school. postma says he is now organizing a free training program to help potential workers gain the skills they need to succeed in construction. he adds that he wants to people to know that there are career paths available for people who don't see college as an option.xxx need for construction workers-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael postma placement coordinator, workforce development they are for some folks who maybe don't want to go to college and get that four year degree spend that time and that money. these are really good jobs that are in our communities right now that we're looking to fill. if you would like to attend the training in january.... kimt.com:local news you can find out how to sign up by heading to k-i-m-t-dot-com. we'll have that information with this story under "local