Speech to Text for BBB issues warning about gift cards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new alert-stngr-2 gift cards for stores - restaurants - and entertainment are easy holiday shopping. according to the national retail federation - gift card purchases are likely to soar to 27- point- 6 billion dollars this year. but the better business bureau warns shoppers to be cautious when purchasing gift cards. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom. alex - why be cautious?xxx gift cards new alert-nrintro-2 amy - the b-b-b is warning those who are purchasing gift cards to be on guard against thieves who are looking to target them. the bureau notes that there are multiple tactics that can be used to steal money from gift cards without the holder even knowing. but this doesn't mean to avoid gift cards completely.xxx gift cards new alert-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:gift cards could be vulnerable to hacking mason city, ia the better business bureau recommends registering gift cards... and using caution when buying one using a third- party website. justin zimmerman doesn't take a lot of stock in gift cards. he's been hacked three times through his debit card. he says while tampering usually isn't the first thing on his mind when he gets a gift card - he believes it's important to make sure your gift card is legit! lowerthird2line:justin zimmerman nip fitness "it's not something that you want to go out and find the first one that you see. you want to make sure it's a little bit more secure of an option rather than just finding the first one you see at the store. / gift cards new alert-nrtag-2 when examining a gift card - look to see if the pin number is exposed. if anything looks suspicious - it's best to grab one that hasn't been tampered with. live in the newsroom- alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the bureau is also suggesting that if a card is lost or stolen - it is best to report it immediately. you may need to show proof of purchase and the i-d number on the card.