Program looks to feed students over holiday break

The Power Snack Program makes sure at-risk students get coupons to make sure they get something to eat over the break.

Posted: Mon Dec 10 15:39:21 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 15:39:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Program looks to feed students over holiday break

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a holiday break just around the corner... and area school district is doing what it can to prevent students in need from going hungry. power snack program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:power snack program rockford, ia rudd- rockford- marble rock is participating in the power snack program. the school hands out coupons to students to get discounted lunch meat and a loaf of whole wheat bread - typically around the time when school is not in session. katie litterer is the at-risk coordinator and special education teacher at the elementary school - and notes that there is a growing need for this type of program.xxx power snack program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:katie litterer at-risk coordinator, rrmr schools "incomes, families are trying to work and make ends meet, working a couple of jobs that may not be minimum wage jobs. and...it's just hard to make ends meet when you have to make the choice of whether you're gonna buy groceries or pay bills." currently - around 32 students in the district participate in the program. it was started six years ago by iowa select farms - which is now working to expand the program to other schools. /
