Speech to Text for Costs from Presidential Visit might not be reimbursed

tonight - more than 2 months after president donald trump visited rochester... we are learning that the city's taxpayers might be on the hook for the extra costs related to his visit. trump visit no reimbursement-vo-1 trump visit no reimbursement-vo-4 this is video from inside president trump's make america great again rally at the mayo civic center from october 4th. getting the president to that rally safely required a lot of coordination on the city's part... and the hours that went into making the rally a success started well before air force one touched down at rochester international airport. / trump visit no reimbursement-grx-3 we reached out to the city today - and here's a look at the numbers given to us. rochester employees invested more than 14-hundred hours on the presidential visit. between personnel costs... resources... and equipment... that added up to a total of 76- thousand dollars. we also found out that total does not account for the 740 hours worked by the city's salaried employees. / new row 1 jon bendickson-2 lowerthirdcourtesy:oct. 4 president trump's visit costing taxpayers? rochester, mn k-i-m-t learned that the city might not be reimbursed for the visit through city councilman michael wojcik - who says he wants the public to know how their tax dollars are being spent. he asked the city to keep track of the costs of the president's visit. and even crunched his own numbers... saying local tax payers will be on the hook for closer to 100- thousand dollars.xxx trump visit no reimbursement-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael wojcik rochester city councilmember quite frankly there's a big diffrerence between a campaign event and a presidential visit. this was quite frankly a campaign event so the campaign should be invoiced and pay the full amount for the public expenditures. the city says it was not under the impression that it would be reimbursed because the trip was classified as a presidential visit. those with the city say they will be reaching out to the campaign to determine if there will be any reimbursement. / unknown chemcials investigation-vo-5