Clear

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Here are some alternative ideas to gift giving this holiday season.

Posted: Mon Dec 10 11:45:34 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 11:45:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Community Events