Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Highlights from Saturday's tournament.

Posted: Mon Dec 10 05:19:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

it's been a busy day for wrestlers in manly as central springs held it's wrestling tournament this morning. there's newman cathloic head coach mark bertsch being honored for his hall of fame induction. at 160 á it's dylan marker and holden hensley hensley gets into some trouble in the second period and marker wins by pin. at 132 it's garrett heagel and jacob mcbride á mcbride getting his way in this one and takes the pin in 35 seconds.xxx i'm feeling good, i'm just trying to put them away as fast as i can, there's no reason to mess around with anybody, you can't take anybody lightly, you've just got to go crazy on them. central springs á newman catholic á south hardin á riceville á south hamiliton á south hardin á and tripoli were all present at today's tournament. coming up tonight at 10 o'clock á we'll
