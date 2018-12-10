Clear
Central Springs wrestling highlights

Highlights from Saturday's tournament.

Posted By: Jared Patterson

sports./// hundreds of wrestling fans gathered at central springs today for a round robin tournament. at 132á studentá athlete of the week jacob mcbride has no trouble as he takes the win by pin in 35 seconds. at 220 á it's teddy behrens and logan gunderson in a pretty agressive match á gunderson gets two points for the takedown. but this one takes allásix minutes resulting in a nine to two decision in favor of behrens.xxx i just had to get tough and grit my teeth and just really go at him for the whole six minutes and our coaches teach that and we're conditioned enough where you just get in there, we're always expecting a fight and that was a fight. central springs took the win in todays round robin with newman catholic in second place.///
