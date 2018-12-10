Speech to Text for Community comes together to remember loved one

com á there's an outpouring of love in the rochester community after a woman and restaurant owner died. her name is nicci sylvester... and she died suddenly at the end of november after being hospitalized. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how the restaurant industry spent the day honoring one of their own.xxx community members came here to bleu duck kitchen to celebrate the life of nicci sylvester. nicci sylvester owned the popular restaurant "tonic" and is being remembered as a pioneer in rochester's restaurant industry. her concept of sourcing local, sourcing fresh, organic as much as possible has been instilled in her from the day i met her. she is the one who brought local farmers to the table. long time friend and coá owner of bleu duck kitchen jennifer becker organized a benefit for nicci on sunday... where more than 25 local restaurants donated food for the event. for nicci's fiance tim wiste, this shows just how much of an impact she had. she was loved by the food industry and a lot of people. so many people... that what was supposed to be a potluck benefit among local restaurants, turned into a silent auction with more than 65 items donated from businesses in the community. all the proceeds going to support nicci's family. today is absolutely incredible. it shows love and being kind to one another. as a community we come together in time of need. while the money helps, it's the people showing up that means so much to tim. it helps me definitely with all the hugs i'm getting and all the love people have shown. as for nicci's restaurant tonic, tim tells nicci is survived by her two teenagers, wyatt and savana. if you missed today's benefit, you can still help nicci's family at a run tomorrow. the running store "terraloco" is hosting a fiveá dollar 5ák run tomorrow from 6 to 7 pám. all the proceeds will go to