Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Posted: Mon Dec 10 02:14:26 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 10 02:14:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

families visit santa so kids can tell him what's on their wishlist. one toy store in rochester is making sure (all kids can have that chance. danielle knoll (cahánole) works with aábá c toy zone. for the second year, the store's hosting santa visits for kids who may need a calmer setting. that includes kids who may be deaf, blind, or have autism. the store lowers the bright lights and keeps the noise down. knoll (cahá nole) says parents mostly appreciate not having to wait in line. plus á it's giving them the christmas memory they otherwise might not get.xxx parents say their child feels really uncomfortable waiting in line just because you know other kids don't understand what's going on. and so they don't have to deal with any of that. they can just come in and enjoy that moment with santa and have that special time with him. the store encourages any families with questions to contact the store. we have the store's information with this story
