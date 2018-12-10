Speech to Text for Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

middle to upper 20's thanks to high pressure. the development of low cloud cover and dense fog is a possibility thanks to plenty of moisture above the snow pack and light winds. if fog can develop, there may be a concern for freezing fog with temperatures falling to the lower double digits. this may cause slick roads, especially on overpasses and bridges into the morning commute. fog/low clouds would take a little bit of time to burn off on monday morning, but once it does a mix of sun and clouds is expected although i am leaning toward more sun than clouds. highs will once again be in the middle to upper 20's. cloud cover will increase heading into tuesday with highs in the upper 20's. models are a bit indecisive at this point but we should maintain high temperatures near 30 degrees for the rest of the week. a chance for a light wintry mix/freezing drizzle is possible for wednesday with a diminishing chance for light snow on thursday. clouds will decrease friday with some more sunshine for the weekend and highs near 30. tonight: areas of dense freezing fog possible/partly cloudy. lows: low double digits. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday: am fog/mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. monday night: partly cloudy. lows: low to mid double digits. thanks brandon.///