Hindu holiday celebration

Children performed Carnatic singing and kids from Rochester Vidhyalaya performed classical Bharathanatyam dance.

Posted: Sat Dec 08 20:57:41 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 08 20:57:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Hindu holiday celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

music today at the rochester children's museum á performers shared traditional hindu holiday celebration songs and dances with the other children and parents at the museum. the dance is very intricate... incorporating hand and eye does that make the complete dancer? yeah. the expression the exercise the hand gestures? yeah. yes. the museum hosted an islamic ramadan celebration yesterday... and will have las posadas á christmas á and hanukkah
