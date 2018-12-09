Speech to Text for Shop with a Cop

making a list á and they're checking it twice... no á not santa claus... but local law enforcement. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at walmart in rochester today for "shop with a cop."xxx roughly 70 police officers á deputies á state troopers á and police explorers are pairing up with area kids for the 15th annual "shop with a cop. nat: rochester police officer joel koch and his new friend delilah are shopping together to make sure delilah's family has a merry christmas. they have a 115 dollar gift card to get delilah's parents á siblings á and herself á something special to put underneath the christmas tree. nat: it's a day officer koch looks forward to every year. "just so we can do a little bonding with kids in the community and hopefully have a good experience" in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// after they shopped... the kids and cops ate pizza and ice cream and checked out the law enforcement