Speech to Text for Benefit for Harberts family

first tonight á it's been three months since a blooming prairie family was involved in a deadly crash on highway 14... and tonight á communities still continue to support them. september seventh marks the day when 43áyearáold rachel harberts and her two kids were on their way to school. they were stopped on highway 14 in claremont waiting to turn left... when they were reará ended by a hummer driven by 24áyearáold tanner kruckeberg . eightáyearáold emerson harberts was killed. rachel survived the crash... but died from her injuries days later. twelveáyeará old jaxon continues to recover from his injuries./// happening right now... this benefit for the harberts family at gloria dei church in rochester. money spent on food á a raffle á and silent auction will go toward anything brandon and jaxon harberts may need. jaxon just got out of the hospital last month... so it's the first time many of his family and friends are seeing him since the accident.xxx good. you feel good you got your neck brace off now? i feel free. he feels free the benefit is going on until 8 tonight. if you can't make it á the harberts family will always accept donations on their goáfundá me page. we'll be sure to post