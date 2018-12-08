Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are expected to finely thin out a bit tonight allowing lows to fall to the middle teens. most will start with sunshine for sunday with cloud cover moving from northwest to southeast into the afternoon. overall, we will see a mix of sun and clouds along with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. this will allow highs to top out in the middle to upper 20's. despite just a few clouds monday, expect some sun with highs still in the mid to upper 20's. clouds will increase on tuesday, but so will our temperatures to the upper 20's. we are back to the lower 30's wednesday and thursday with minor snow chances. clouds decrease for friday with highs in the upper 20's. sunny skies look possible for saturday with highs in the middle to upper 20's. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: south southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thanks brandon./// in just four months á the ná c doubleáa final four is coming to minneapolis. as reporter kate raddatz shows us... you don't have to be going to the games to be a part of the action.xxx hosting the ná cá double a