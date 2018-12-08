Speech to Text for Friday's prep basketball highlights

it was a big night for high school basketball across northern iowa and southern minnesota as much of our viewing area saw some pretty competitive games like this one. mason city girls playing host to valley out of west des moines. mohawks trail to start the second half but megan meyer sweeps and drives for the basket and the foul. then anna deets attacking the basket but kicks out to meyer who sinks the gameá tying three with less than a minute to go. seconds later á deets gets fouled and there's two point seven seconds left. she knocks down both free throws to give mason city the lead. one last chance from the tigers zoe young but it's no good. mason city hangs on for the 66 to 64 win. the mohawk boys looking to slide into this one where the girls left off. the tigers find aguek deng for the backdoor layup with a touch of the glass. then valley's evan obia with the steal and goes the length of the floor for the layáin. mason city would answer with a corner three by james jennings. valley answers with a three of it's own by junior grant rieker. valley takes the win on the road tonight á 61 to 26. the second ranked clear lake lions girls take on the iowa fallsá alden cadets tonight. zoe fasbender will pass to julia merfeld who attempts for two and mikayla vanderploeg will get the rebound and take two. then a pass from julia merfeld to sara faber for three. finally, chelsey holck passes to lexi fasbender who will shoot for three. the lions will go on the win this one 59 to 44 over iowa fallsáalden. next it's the lions boys. tate storbeck starts with a passes to drew enke for two points. then it's another pass from storbeck to carson toebe for another two. now carson toebe tries for three off the rim and jared penning will pick up the rebound for two points. the lions go on the take this one 71 to 35 over iowa falls alden. in austin á the packers girls took to the court against the winona winhawks tonight. the game picked up pace right out of the gate. áabby lewis to hope dudycha for the corner 3. áthen it's kiwi vanzant to colie justice for another 3 from the wing ánext dudycha with a easy basket inside the lane ádudycha to lewis for 3 from top of the key áfor winona... lauryn hamernik with the layup ágood ball movement here and justice takes 3 álastly á abby lewis with 3 here austin took the win tonight... 86 to 36./// in mason city á mike schutt and newman ready to take on west fork. the game got of to a quick start with a three from keelan curley. then west fork's morgan meier gets the steal and dishes of to rachael jones for the easy finish. but the knights aren't having it á the wing three from macy alexander is good. but west fork hangs in there and the lob to emily caspers is converted. west fork defeats newman catholic on the road 50 to 47. then the newman catholic boys would take the floor against west fork. the warhawks immediately find mitchell halloran for the corner three and he's just heating up. west fork in trouble underneath the basket but brayden vold gets position for the bucket opposite corner á halloran again with the three! can he do it three times? yes he can! and west fork goes on to complete the sweep 71 to 61, improving to three and one on the year.. well that wraps up sports for the night á a little cold out there tonight but at least