Dangers of snow piles

The city of Stewartville wants you to make sure your kids are safe.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 20:38:56 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 20:38:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

shared this post on facebook asking parents to stop their children from playing near streets. kimt news 3's isabella basco is looking closer into the problem. on the scene oh sure, it's fun for children to build snow forts and dig tunnels when the world is covered in a thick blanket of white. for nervous parents and snow plow drivers, though, snow piled along roadsides is a hazard. alyzae duenes loves to play in the snow. "it's fun to play in and you can play with your friends." she loves to make snow angels and... "have snowball fights." but her mother is ever vigilant... making sure alyzae is far from the street. "we only play in our yard or over at the park which is over at the secluded parking lot." going near snow plows is a big no no. "they can't play in the roads." lindsay's children are never out of sight. "we're usually out with them or these two go over there where we can see them from our front door." jessiah astorino áá is both a parent and a plow driver... and sticks to firm rules when the wind howls and the snow piles up in drifts. "i don't let my children play in the streets, i basically will tell my children to be very observant of what's going on around them. pay attention to your surroundings." the city of stewartville is asking for neighbors to keep an eye out so children are safe. reporting in rochester... isabella basco kimt news 3. a 15 yearáold is facing charges for allegedly using a butter knife to threaten a 23 yearáold woman. according to the olmsted county sheriff's office á the teen is a client at a home for adolescent kids... and got upset when he was told he had to have recreational time. after allegedly threatening the worker with the knife á he's accused of throwing several butter knives á punching one employee á and biting another. he's being held at many rivers juvenile detention center and is facing felony counts of assault./// we're learning about a crash in rochester
