Red Cross helping Austin family

Thanks to a fire, they needed a place to stay.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 18:34:47 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 18:34:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Red Cross helping Austin family

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day... seven people die in house fires across the united states... according to the national home fire campaign. american red cross volunteers provide assistance to those in crisis... and now they're lending a hand to an austin family. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live in studio... brooke á what have you learned about the displaced homeowners? katieáamerican red cross volunteers are helping three adults after this home caught on fire. the unspoiled appearance of this home belies the damage within. the austin fire department says candle wax is to blame for igniting (this home on 7th street north east . 5 (thousand dollars worth of damage was done to the home, though you can't tell by looking at the structure. the red cross says the water used to douse a fire often causes as much damage as the fire itself. water freezes almost instantly on cold minnesota nights, creating a frozen disaster zone inside. and because of the appearance of the home, it was no surprise when neighbors told me they didn't even know about the fire. katie. thanks, brooke. well we're thankful for those volunteers á and that everyone is safe tonight. charges have been filed in the case of a woman who went missing in early november. authorities say kristofer voigt broke into a home in the 2áhundred block of park street in lake mills in early november. court documents say he was armed with a knife and gun... assaulted a woman inside... then abducted her. he's accused of taking her to another home in lake mills... and then to an apartment in mason city. the woman told investigators voigt repeatedly threatened to kill her. he's now facing charges for burglary á kidnapping á harassment á and assault./// a new rochester employer is getting
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

