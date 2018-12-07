Clear

City and County leadership working together

Leaders are working together in Rochester and Olmsted County.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 16:38:32 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 16:38:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

some city and county administrators are now more than a year into their positions. rochester city administrator steve rymer and olmsted county administrator heidi welsch spoke in front of the rochester area chamber of commerce today at canadian honker events at apache. they discussed the importance of rochester and olmsted county being on the same page, particularly during times of if we're gonna really be stewards of stewards of public funds and have good government and effective government, the city and county really need to work together and i'm happy to say that working with heidi, we're trying to accomplish just that clearly welsch and rymer keep the lines of communication open, forging a functional working relationship.
