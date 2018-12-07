Speech to Text for City and County leadership working together

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some city and county administrators are now more than a year into their positions. rochester city administrator steve rymer and olmsted county administrator heidi welsch spoke in front of the rochester area chamber of commerce today at canadian honker events at apache. they discussed the importance of rochester and olmsted county being on the same page, particularly during times of if we're gonna really be stewards of stewards of public funds and have good government and effective government, the city and county really need to work together and i'm happy to say that working with heidi, we're trying to accomplish just that clearly welsch and rymer keep the lines of communication open, forging a functional working relationship.