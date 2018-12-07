Speech to Text for Albert Lea school recognized

less than 4á hundred schools across the uás (and canada are being honored for making the college board's advanced placement district honor roll. and albert lea high school is one of them. in order to make the list á schools have to increase their number of students taking aáp courses á while also increasing the amount of students who get scores of 3 or higher on their aáp (exams. albert lea's principal tells kimt he's especially proud of the achievement because the school now pays for any student to take their aáp exam to earn college credits.xxx "so for some of our kids that might not be able to take it for financial reasons, or might not take it because they don't know how they'll do, they can take the test and if they get a good score then a college can accept it for college credit." the test costs 94 dollars. albert lea area schools currently offers 6 aáp courses.