Speech to Text for Mayo matching donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bell ringing season is in full swing for the salvation army as everyone crosses their fingers in hopes of surpassing their goals. and now... mayo clinic health system in albert lea is doing their part to help. next week á employees from mayo will be ringing bells outside of hyávee in ablert lea and shopko in austin. then at the end of their day... mayo will be matching up to 1áthousand dollars of the money they "our goal was 193,000 to raise this christmas season so that extra 1,000 dollars is very important to us. it will help people during christmas time it will also help them throughout the year." the bell ringing season for salvation army will end on december 24th./// and if you'd hoped to visit to the