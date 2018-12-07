Clear

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

A missing 15-year-old is found in Mason City.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 16:37:29 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 16:37:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

continuing coverage we have continuing coverage for you tonight á of a story that broke this morning. missing 15 yeará old tala (tallá uh) shaal has been found. and an 18 yeará old man is in custody. devyn belseth is facing charges for harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent or guardian á and is being held in the cerro gordo county jail on a 2á thousand kimt news 3's brian tabick is in the 3á hundred block of 1st street southwest á where tala (talláuh) was found. and joins us live with what he's learned about finding her. live brian???/// katie police say tala schaal was found here at this apartment complex yesterday just before 8. they say someome from the community called to report they saw her entering the complexááand reports like this are to thank for her return. the big call that led to the discovery of schaal came last night. mason city police returned the girl to her family and arrested 18 year old devyn belseth. police, though, say during the two months schall was missing, there were numerous calls. police burned countless man hours and employed technology in their tireless search, but chief jeff brinkley credits the community for the child's safe return.. <we appreciate the support of our community we didn't go and do this on our own. we exhausted our resources of being able to locate her with based on the information that was given to us by family and other people we talked to and friends and so this is a community win in getting her back and getting her where she police are still asking for the community to call with any information they might have in the case. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three.//// harboring a runaway is an aggrevated misdemeanor in the state of iowa which is punishable up to two years in prison.
