Protect yourself from burglaries

According to the FBI, December is the peak month for burglaries.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 16:36:26 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 16:36:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the fbi... december is the peak month for burglaries because of holiday travel. as packages pile up on the doorsteps... and as people start gearing up to visit family and friends... the olmsted county sheriff has some advice on how to protect your precious belongings during the holidays.xxx "lock everything up in your car, things in your car when you are shopping. keep them out of view, keep them in your trunk. put lights on timer, it's a real good one for the inside. sheriff torgerson also recommends getting motioná detecting lights for your home á since thieves tend to look for dark places where they might not be as visible./// still to come... it's a special honor... we'll tell you why albert lea high school is being recognized for it's collegeálevel
