Speech to Text for Protect yourself from burglaries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fbi... december is the peak month for burglaries because of holiday travel. as packages pile up on the doorsteps... and as people start gearing up to visit family and friends... the olmsted county sheriff has some advice on how to protect your precious belongings during the holidays.xxx "lock everything up in your car, things in your car when you are shopping. keep them out of view, keep them in your trunk. put lights on timer, it's a real good one for the inside. sheriff torgerson also recommends getting motioná detecting lights for your home á since thieves tend to look for dark places where they might not be as visible.