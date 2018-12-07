Speech to Text for Walleye Tank

walleye.bmp it's a version of a popular tv show with a minnesota twist... walleye tank. both emerging and established medical and life science entrepreneurs have a shot to win. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there at the competition. xxx walleye tank-mpkgll-1 walleye tank-mpkgll-2 here inside the medical sciences building - entrepreneurs are pitching their ideas to the walleyes - a team of judges who are experienced entrepreneurs and investors in the rochester area. walleye tank-mpkgll-3 entrepreneurs christiner mehner and toni turnbull are hoping their pitch reels in a win... their product is adjustable fracture nail - a device used during bone fracture surgeries... something they believe is unlike anything else currently on the market. they tell me walleye tank is a one of a kind opportunity. walleye tank-mpkgll-4 "our ideas even as we're you know normal people can really be put into smaller companies or into some kind of licensing mechanism and there's a lot of support here and it's just brilliant for us." walleye tank-mpkgll-5 in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. the competition is just now wrapping up.