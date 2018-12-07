Clear

Walleye Tank

It's a Minnesota twist on a popular TV show concept

Posted: Fri Dec 07 16:24:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 16:24:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Walleye Tank

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

walleye.bmp it's a version of a popular tv show with a minnesota twist... walleye tank. both emerging and established medical and life science entrepreneurs have a shot to win. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there at the competition. xxx walleye tank-mpkgll-1 walleye tank-mpkgll-2 here inside the medical sciences building - entrepreneurs are pitching their ideas to the walleyes - a team of judges who are experienced entrepreneurs and investors in the rochester area. walleye tank-mpkgll-3 entrepreneurs christiner mehner and toni turnbull are hoping their pitch reels in a win... their product is adjustable fracture nail - a device used during bone fracture surgeries... something they believe is unlike anything else currently on the market. they tell me walleye tank is a one of a kind opportunity. walleye tank-mpkgll-4 "our ideas even as we're you know normal people can really be put into smaller companies or into some kind of licensing mechanism and there's a lot of support here and it's just brilliant for us." walleye tank-mpkgll-5 in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. the competition is just now wrapping up.
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Image

CO2 Race Cars

Image

Tuba Christmas

Community Events