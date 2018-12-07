Clear

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

A calm and cool weekend is on the way.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 15:57:14 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 15:57:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-live-3 scattered flurries has led to minor accumulations in some areas this afternoon. watch for slick spots on the evening commute, otherwise these flurries will be diminishing into tonight. cloud cover remains though and we will see lows near 10 degrees. with light winds, wind chills may approach 0 at times. unfortunately, we should see more clouds than sun for saturday with highs in the middle 20's. sunday will feature a little more sun with highs in the middle 20's. despite just a few clouds monday, expect some sun with highs still in the mid 20's. clouds will increase on tuesday, but so will our temperatures to the upper 20's. we are back to the lower to mid 30's by the rest of the week with mostly cloudy skies. there will be a wintry mix chance wednesday night and thursday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper single digits and near 10. winds: south southwest at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: partly sunny. highs: mid 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: partly cloudy. lows: low teens. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. science -
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
