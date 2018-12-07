Clear

New Grocery Store to Open

It's going to create at least 110 jobs

Posted: Fri Dec 07 15:49:08 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 15:49:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

the city is working to make rochester's downtown more accessible to its residents. one thing they'll need is food...without having to get into their cars. gs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new grocery store to open near downtown rochester, mn a new grocer is opening its doors january 9th - bringing another grocery store option to the downtown area. but first... they'll need employees. fresh thyme farmer's market held a job fair today. lowerthirdcourtesy: 2018 google new grocery store to open jan. 9 google earth, landsat/copernicus they're located in miracle mile - just off of highway 52 - on the edge of downtown rochester. xxx gs-sot-1 grocery store-sot-2 right by the mayo clinic so the proximity, the access to 2nd street, the access to not only mayo but 52 as well, that's huge and we want to make sure that all people of rochester get access to this store fresh thyme is creating 110 jobs at this time. if you missed it today - there's another job fair the 13th through the 15th next week. /
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
