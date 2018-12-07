Clear

CO2 Race Cars

Middle school students are getting the chance to learn and use STEM skills in a fun way

Posted: Fri Dec 07 15:44:39 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 15:44:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for CO2 Race Cars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

technology - engineering - and math... a group of john adams middle schoolers are getting a fun hands-on look at how to put stem education to good use. co2 stem-vo-1 lowerthird2line:co2 race cars mason city, ia about 70 students designed one of these c-oh-two race cars over the last several weeks. they learned about aerodynamics as well as using the proper tools to get the design they wanted. today they are racing those cars...and we caught up with the winner this morning about the work that goes in to putting the fastest car together. xxx co2 stem-sot-1 lowerthird2line:zeki eldadah john adams middle school it took me a really long time i'd come in before schools after school study halls and during class period just to get it like this. eldadah even put off his family trip to jordan for the holidays so he wouldn't miss the races. / tuba christmas-natvo-3
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Image

CO2 Race Cars

Image

Tuba Christmas

Community Events