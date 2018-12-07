Clear

Tuba Christmas

The annual event brings the sounds of the season to Mason City.

Posted: Fri Dec 07 14:44:45 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 07 14:44:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Tuba Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's an annual tradition that brings the sounds of the season to life. earlier this week i got the chance to catch up with some of the musicians of "tuba christmas" when they stopped by our studio for a sneak peak performance.xx x tuba christmas-natpkg-1 tuba christmas-natpkg-2 tuba christmas is involving tubas and euphoniums and suesaphones but the sound of all those large insturments is just glorious and very unique. so people love to hear the christmas carols, it's very seasonal and we love to play them, it's wonderul. tuba christmas-natpkg-3 tuba christmas-grx-2 you can hear much more at tuba christmas. it is tomorrow...satu rday...december eighth at one clock in the afternoon at southbridge mall in mason city. /
