Friday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( more scattered flurries are expected for some of us today while others get to enjoy more of the sunshine. today will be comparable to yesterday especially when it comes to temperatures. highs will only be climbing into the upper teens with southwest winds helping keep real feels well below zero to kick off the morning hours. temperatures like this are well below the average for this time of the year and it's very important to bundle up as much as you can if you have plans to be outside for more than 15 minuets. expect partly cloudy skies for tonight and more sunshine to welcome in the weekend. with the sunny skies and southern winds, temperatures will begin to rebound by saturday with highs climbing into the low 20s. by the start of next week temperatures will be back in the lower 30s with our next chance for precipitation coming in on wednesday. today: scattered flurries/partly to mostly cloudy. highs: upper teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 10. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: partly to mostly sunny. thanks jon.