Speech to Text for Local Pearl Harbor survivor recalls attack 77 years later

today marks 77 years since the attack on pearl harbor.... where the japanese launched a surprise attack in hawaii, killing more than 2 thousand people. the attack is what got the uá s involved in world war ii. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after talking to a pearl harbor survivor here in rochester. live and annalisa... this man was stationed on yes, tyler and deedee, it's pretty amazing. 85 year old don kavey, who lives here in rochester, was stationed on the uásás arizona... one of the ships that got hit back in 1941. and while it was all those years ago, this day today( means so much to cavey. don cavey joined the uás navy at 17 years old and was stationed at pearl harbor. he was on the uásás arizona when the ship was bombed. it was just a bad day. the morning of the attack, he was able to get out of harms way, but was injured by an explosion the very next day... causing him to lose some eyesight and be hospitalized for 6 months. every minute i was there i was blindfolded. they didn't want any light getting into them eyes. <every day i'd say, i'm alive. ill never forget that. nor can don forget that fateful december morning. i think a lot about it. and it's hard on me. but i went through it and i'm happy i did. and i'm also proud. all these years later, he asks for one favor. never forget. don says it's his it was such a privilege talking with don... he tells me he's been to the uásá s arizona memorial three times, and would go again if he could./// thank you annalisa. and in the twoá hour long attack of pearl harbor, 8 uás battleships were damaged, 200 aircrafts destroyed and over 2000 people died.