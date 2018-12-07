Speech to Text for Helping a family in need

tonight we're following an outpouring of love... and it all started with a call for help á and a post on faccebook. now á an area woman is stepping up to collect donations for a man who hadn't eaten in a few days. kimt news 3's brian tabick is hopping in the car with the generous everybody started donating to this family various things that they needed. filling up her trunkááá amber boyden is in constant motion for a second rockwell road trip and rescue mission. my mother hello said make sure you do one good deed a day and to honor my mother's memory. when she began this effort, she didn't know what to expect, after all she'd learned the couple was sleeping on the floor and short on food. that's when donations began pouring in. rockwell they hosted it a donation sites where people had dropped off all the donations in the garage and they have taken all the donations to the couple and i mean they were ecstatic very happy they were astonished that so if people are willing to help out. bag after bag... natural sound box after box, the donations bringing a smile to the faces of michael jondal and his girlfriend. a lot of things, i just don't know what to say. jondal's smile really tells it all. natural sound the smiles and the appreciation fuel boyden. i love doing things for other people to help out you know i myself can't give a whole lot because we don't have a lot to offer but i can find it for somebody if they are in needs. in rockwell... natural sound boyden isn't done giving. she will at the walmart gas station in mason city this friday to collect more donations.///