Speech to Text for Warming shelter open

tonight. we're facing the coldest temps of the season so far this evening... which is uncomfortable for anyone... but deadly for those without a place to call home. kimt news 3's isabella basco is learning more about one resource those in rochester have to stay warm tonight.xxx on the scene most of us take a roof over our heads for granted... but for some people including richard weed... a warm room means everything. this is the second time weed is using the warming center at the salvation army. "it's keeping me alive." he views the warmth as a blessing. he has been living on the street for nearly two years. "i'm low on finances here and not getting disability like i should so i ended up on the streets." a godsend, the salvation army gives him hope. "when it got below freezing, it helped a lot. i really appreciated it. i had a place to stay, a good hot meal and everything. sometimes they had donated boots or warm clothing." the warming center will be open for as long as there are zero or subzero temperatures. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. tonight we're learning all donations to the rochester salvation army tomorrow and saturday will be doubled... up to tená thousand dollars á all thanks to think mutual bank./// today was pretty cold but unfortunately á it's only getting colder. first look let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby to find out how low temps are expected to drop./// tonight: mostly