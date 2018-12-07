Clear

Students prepare for first job interview

Students are given the chance to conduct mock interviews.

Posted: Thu Dec 06 20:42:14 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 20:42:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

from teachers to bankers and news anchors... clear lake high school students got the chance to sit down with area professionals to practice their interviewing skills today. kimt news 3's katie huinker helped make students feel more confident and comfortable going into their first big job interview. students were asked questions like where they see themselves in 10 years... what their weaknesses are á as well as their greatest strengths. for some á it's their first taste of interviewing for a job. that's not the case for taylor krull but she's hoping to fine tune her skills to land a job in the finance field.xxx like having jobs now i've been through interviews but it's preparing me for when it's more important when i'm an adult and that's the only thing they're depending on is how i present myself. the students received critiques from the interviewers á about improving their performance and how to reach their career goals.///
