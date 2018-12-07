Speech to Text for Rezoning concerns

in the med city's constant growth is prompting the possibility of important zoning changes. tonight residents took part in an open house with members of the rochester olmstead planning department to learn more about two such proposals. one new zoning district would combat downtown traffic woes by linking the suburbs to park and ride hubs. but a plan to zone for mixed housing downtown has critics sure parking and traffic problems will only grow.xxx "i'm not thrilled about the traffic that will be coming. living in a denser neighborhood is not as wonderful as having 3 people to a home as opposed to 6 or 8 people." the feedback from residents will be shared with city council next year.