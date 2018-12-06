Speech to Text for Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

preston veterans home project is pushing forward. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as new design plans were revealed to the public. annalise? katie á this rendering is being used to represent the future preston veterans home... it's based off of a home in chippewa falls wisconsin. complete design plans are still in the works á but the public got a glimpse of them today. "i pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america." a patriotic exercise launched the meeting. the servicesmans club packed as the community waited eagerly for an update on a home that will be a resource for those who served. "show what's going to happen here hopefully very soon." a project that ron scheevel á a vietnam veteran á and so many others have worked diligently on for over a year. "the many many meetings and traveling to the capitol, meeting with the legislators to get to this point has been very gratifying to me." the minnesota department of veterans affairs á design firms wold architects and engineers á and perkins eastman presented updated conceptual design plans for the preston veterans home. "they deserve the best and we intend to do our very best for that." the designers revealed how the home should look and function. "areas where veterans can hang out, tell stories." "ample storage and desk, your own private bathroom." there will be 3 wings á referred to as "households" á with 18 beds each. the wings will have the feel of small individual homes. "they served our state and they served our country and they deserve the very best." and although the design will have 54 beds á instead of the 72 the project originally hoped for á the state department of veterans affairs wants the region to feel proud of the fundraising and work they have put in. "you're going to have a very excellent 54 bed facility on a beautiful site overlooking preston and you need to be proud of your leaders and community organizers." the facility wll serve more than just vetereans... also their spouses if they qualify á and gold star parents. however á the waiting list process will vary for spouses and gold star parents. katie. thank you annalise. there are still some paperwork deadlines coming up early next year for the project á but they hope to break ground in fall of next year á hire staff sometime around november 20á20 á and begin serving residents may of 20á21. still