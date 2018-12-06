Speech to Text for Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

each month... kimt news three and our giving your best partners... diamond jo casino and first citizens bank... recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to our december volunteer of the mo the small cf kiester... pretty much everyone knows cathy oldfather. well i'm active in the church, i'm active in the farming of yesteryear, kiester gardners, anybody that needs help. that's why cathy is our december giving your best volunteer of the month. (nats á clapping) "oh my gosh, this is unbelievable, it's just unreal." "cathy's always friendly and eager to help and just a fun person to be with." and she has no plans of slowing down. "because i just love doing it." in kiester, raquel hellman, kimt news three./// if you'd like to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab./// usa