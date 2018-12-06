Speech to Text for Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a community is collecting money to honor those who have volunteered to battle blazes. my dad passed away a couple years ago and he was a long time member of the fire department. firefighting is a family tradition for stuart morem (moreáum) and chris skaalen (skahláin). both their fathers were firefighters á as are they á and they each have sons following in their footsteps. they're teaming up to bring (this fire department memorial to harmony á to recognize the dedication of the town's volunteer firefighters. the memorial will go here right behind the fire house's sign. it's going to cost about 80 thousand dollars. morem and skaalen say they're amazed by the community's support. they've already raised 70á i'd open an envelope and there'd be a 5á thousand dollar check in there and it just blew me away and i'd get on the phone and say you're not going to believe this. they're hoping to have the memorial installed this summer á to dedicate it during harmony's fourth of july celebration.///