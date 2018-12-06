Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

it'll be another dangerously cold night tonight with some of the coldest air of the season set to crash land over the area. clouds will continue to take their time to part, leaving us with partly to mostly clear skies and lows dropping below zero. although the winds won't be very intense even 5 to 10 miles per hour will be enough to push wind chills well below the zero mark for early friday morning. if you have plans to be out during this time, be sure to cover as much exposed skin as you can. the good news is between high pressure keeping us clear and the return of a southwestern flow, temperatures will begin to rebound coming into the weekend and the new work week. sunny skies look to hold until midweek when clouds return and a chance for some mixed precipitation. tonight: mostly clear/wind chills double digits below. lows: near zero to 3 below. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph. friday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: upper teens to near 20. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. friday night: partly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: near 10. from