Local ceremony honors George H.W. Bush

The memorial service honored the 41st President's military service.

Posted: Thu Dec 06 15:41:44 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 15:41:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Local ceremony honors George H.W. Bush

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a community in our area is holding a special ceremony to honor george h.w. bush and his military service.xxx president bush memorial-natvo-1 taps lowerthird2line:bell rings for george h.w. bush rochester, mn the bell of honor at rochester's soldiers field rang 7 times in remembrance of the 41st president. the bell is rung to show respect and honor to fallen heroes who have given their all. bush served as a pilot in the u-s navy during world war ii. those who attended the service say they felt compelled to show up on a chilly day to remember his legacy.xxx president bush memorial-sot-1 president bush memorial-sot-3 "i believe he was a very fair man, a very decent person who treated his fellow people kindly and with dignity. he also was a strong president, willing to take a stand for what he believed in and do the right thing." u-s and state flags will remain at half- staff in both minnesota and to honor bush through the end of the month. / a company
