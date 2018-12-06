Speech to Text for DNR issues warning as aerators are turned on in Clear Lake

safety-stngr-2 the ice is starting to thicken and anglers are hitting the frozen lakes... but the iowa department of natural resoruces is warning those venturing out on clear lake that the aerators have been turned on. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick explains what you need to know to stay off thin ice.xxx aerators on ice safety-mpkg-1 aerators on ice safety-mpkgll-2 signs like this one are posted at all of the major entrances to clear lake warning people about open water near the aerators. the aerators help increase oxygen levels to keep plants and animals alive during the winter months--so anglers can keep reeling them in. i spoke to one local angler who not only has his ice pikes for safety, but also keeps a certain distance away. me personally a few hundred yards just because i know it is an isolated area but three four hundred yards personally. those with the iowa d-n-r say they are going to put a lot more signs like this one here warning about open water once the ice becomes thick enough to hold the wait of a car. in clear lake brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. those with the iowa d-n-r say the ice on clear lake is around four to seven inches thick. the d-n-r says the ice should be at least 5 inches thick before you take an a-t-v or snowmobile on it. / a local