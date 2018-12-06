Speech to Text for Firefighters train on a building vs vehicle crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

1 firefighter with the rochester fire deparmtent is getting special hands on training. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan takes us to the scene.xxx fire dept training exercises-pkgll-1 fire dept training exercises-pkgll-2 believe it or not, a simulation has been set up inside this little green tent of a manican trapped under a mattress trapped under a vehivle that firefighters are now working to get lifted. "everybody off your knees, lift, go ahead and lift!" lowerthird2line:holly mulholland rochester fire department "so the crews today are doing some work on talking about structual integrity you know vehicles into buildings but also the big focus today is actually lifting that car safely off of the victim so theyre able to extricate them from under the vehicle." fire dept training exercises-pkgll-4 as you can see, we're in tight quarters today and that's not done on accident. "its really giving those guys the hands on of dealing with those materials and the vehicle in a realistic and confined space area." "lifting!" captain mulholland says its not common for her crews to encounter victims trapped beneath vehicles. still, they do get such calls and it's important to include all potential scenarios in training. "calls like this are not easy and they're always technically different from one another so its really important when we do these training evolutions that we take the time after to talk about what went well how they did things and perhaps how other crews accomplished the mission." those with the rochester fire department tell me next up on their training schedule, hazmat situations. reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / every other batallian in the city has to go through the training... but not every batallian trains on the same day. /