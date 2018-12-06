Speech to Text for Funding for Project Legacy

celebrating the successes and future growth of project legacy. it's an organization in rochester that helps troubled teens create a better future. proj leg-vo-1 project legacy-vo-3 project legacy is receiving a grant from the harper family foundation. this funding allowing the organization to hire a full time social worker and expand their youth programming. today...several of the people who have been part of project legacy are sharing their stories...stressi ng how important the organization is in the community.xxx proj leg-sot-1 lowerthird2line:denis paul project legacy they've introduced me to a lot of wonderful people that are actually sitting here that helped me make a plan to succeed in what i'm trying to do they created that pathway that made it easier for me to achieve that goal." if you'd like to donate to project legacy... project legacy-sot-3 we've posted all the information you need on our website...kimt dot com. just look for this story under local news. / back