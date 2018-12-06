Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is a cold and clear start to your thursday with lows falling into the low teens and single digits. we will have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs only into the mid teens. a cold front passed over last night which has caused the temperatures to be this cold for today and tomorrow. for the weekend, we will have more sun with highs back into the mid and low 20's. there will not be a nice temperature rebound until we start off next week with highs returning into the 30's for tuesday and wednesday. today: partly cloudy. highs: middle teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: below zero. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. friday: mostly sunny highs: middle thanks