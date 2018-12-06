Speech to Text for PETA wants to change phrases 'insulting to animals'

an animal rights group wants people to stop using certain phrases..saying they are the same as racism... take a look.. this is the picture "peta" tweeted... it says instead of killing two birds with one stone... say feed two birds with one scone. and instead of "bring home the bacon"... say "bring home the bagels." we've either said those phrases or heard them... right? kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke with a in a tweet wednesday, peta compared ageáold sayings like "be a guinea pig" and "beat a dead horse" to racist and homophobic slurs. the organization wants a rewrite. while spots here isn't objecting, others think peta may have jumped the shark. we didn't find anyone in our travels who doesn't love animals. we did, however, find critics of peta's latest issue. well at my age, i think that's a bunch of popycock. i mean plain and simple. (timecode 22:09:31 runs:06) i think it's crazy. i think we should be nice, but they're just phrases that make sense to people. (timecode 22:10:04 runs:10) when we visited the northern valley animal clinic, we found veterinarian dr. brad treder sympathetic to peta's concerns, but nonetheless scratching his head. certainly there's a number of idioms that have been used in the past. i'm not a frequent user of some of these phrases, but i haven't tended to find that they offended animals or other people. (timecode 21:54:34 runs:14)