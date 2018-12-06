Speech to Text for Sharing snowy roads with emergency vehicles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter weather is settling in over the area... and the snowy and icy roads are creating problems for more than just drivers. its creating a real problems for first responders driving emergency vehicles. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after riding along with rochester;s fire department to one of their calls.... annalisa what are some of the mistakes drivers do when they see an emergency vehicle on the road? first responders like firefighters help our community when they get to a scene. but getting around tough road conditions in big trucks like this can be difficult. rochester fire department is reminding people of safe driving when their truck comes by to keep everyone safe. you hear the siren... siren see the lights... and know to pull over. but when roads are icy and covered in snow... in the winter months, icy road conditions don't help matters. these conditions can make it even more dangerous for all first responders heading to a scene. we cant stop on a dime and it makes manuvering these vechicles pretty challenging. i got to see just how challenging... siren á dispatch kulman let me tag along a medical call to see how people drive when their lights come behind them.... according to the international public safety association... vehicle accidents caused 81 line of duty deaths last year. there are some things drivers can do behind the wheel to help prevent some of these accidents. in those conditions just do your best, move all the way to the side of the road and move your vehicle. ráfád is reminding drivers to just stay calm... don't slam on the brakes or stop in a traffic lane. and in this time of year... go slow using ráfád also says it really helps keep everyone safe if you when you see emergency vechiles on the side of the road responding to an accident, move a full lane over so they have room to work safely. and a growing rochester is also creating some difficulties when driving to the scene... like construction blocking lanes. we take a look at that in just about 20 minutes.