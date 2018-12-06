Speech to Text for Addressing flooding issues

in mason city is being addressed. kimt news 3's brian tabick is finding out what options the city has to fix its flooding problems.xxx natural sound a couple dozen residents from asbury and eastbrook including wade sewell are asking questions following a three month study. natural sound we certainly had it in the floods of 08 and we certainly had our sump pump run most summers sewell has lived in asbury for 11 years. a place now defined by flooding. this is eastbrooke in early june. there is no quick fix to solving the ongoing flooding. asbury has the drain tile issue east brooke is doing with the service runoff issue nate anderson works for whks, hired by the city to conduct the study. he sees the problem as a political issue. the number one question is who pays? what's more, the fix in eastbrooke will simply divert water to the ideal river. that risks continued flooding all along the ideal river. our focus has been on one particular drainage that is coming down through neighborhood nobody joins another river that has flooding issues and we did not look at those issues in as much depth supposedly trying to solve one problem here first none of the potential solutions is without worry. but one option for asbury's water woes could be complete inside of a year. that's a timetable anderson likes. <when they said they can do within next year i was a kid right now with the ground frozen so anderson says they're not quite finished with the study. the comments from todays meeting will be presented to the city council... so they can make a decision on where to go from here. anderson says they hope to have the costs all figured out in time for the next city budget.///