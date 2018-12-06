Clear

Local bike race moving

The Almanzo 100 is moving to Northfield.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

mission./// snow is on the ground... but local bicyclists are already looking forward to hitting the road when it's gone... the almanzoá 100 gravel bike ride has been an annual free event in spring valley ever year since 2010. before that á it actually took place in rochester starting in 2007. but this may á the ride is going to be a little different. after having conversations with the city of spring valley á the founder of the race is deciding to move it to northfield. but is the move permanent? possibly not.xxx the people were always gracious, the roads were always amazing and the best part of all of this is that the people aren't going to be any less gracious and the roads aren't going to be any less amazing if we took a year off and come back in 2020. we reached out to the city of spring valley and they also say hosting the race again in the future isn't off the table. they say á in part á "we have enjoyed the almanzo being held in spring valley and would welcome the event again in the future." we'll have their full statement on our website at kimt dot com... where you can find this story the majority
